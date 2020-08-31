POLL-Colombia inflation to reach 0.11% in August

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colombia will have registered inflation of 0.11% in August, as subsidies for public services put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic expire and more sectors of the economy reactivate, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

If analysts are correct, consumer price growth would be slightly above the 0.09% registered in August of last year, and above the 0.00% stability recorded in July.

"We expect a virtual stability in food, but high uncertainty for other components," said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota, pointing to the effects of public service subsidies.

"We've seen in intermediate cities that the elimination of the subsidies or the benefit generated a strong uptick in total inflation. Something of the kind should happen in the coming month; the problem is the uncertainty about when it will happen," Perez said.

Colombia's more than five months of coronavirus quarantine will end at midnight on Tuesday, allowing restaurants and other sectors to begin partial re-openings.

In the 12 months to August inflation will have been 1.99%, significantly less than the 3.75% registered in the same month last year.

Analyst expectations for consumer prices for 2020 remained stable at 1.8%, well below the central bank's 3% long-term target rate. Estimates for 2021 were up slightly to 2.98% from the 2.92% in July's poll.

Falling inflation is one reason the central bank board has cut borrowing costs by 200 basis points since March. The board is expected to make a final cut to the rate on Monday, taking it to a historic low of 2%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.