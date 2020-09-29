POLL-Colombia inflation to end year at 1.70%, analysts say

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Analysts' expectations for Colombia inflation this year are down amid coronavirus' effect on demand, though consumer prices will have risen in September after the end of a long nationwide lockdown, a Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

Inflation will close 2020 at 1.70%, according to the median estimate of 16 analysts, less than the 1.80% predicted in last month's survey.

If analysts are correct, this year's overall inflation would be the lowest in 65 years and well below the central bank's long-term 3% target.

"The crashes created by the weakness of demand will continue to influence prices downward, especially rent, education and goods that aren't primary necessities," said Juan David Ballen, chief economist at Casa de Bolsa brokerage.

Those polled held their predictions for 2021 inflation at 2.9%.

Consumer prices will have increased 0.08% in September, due to the end of more than five months of national quarantine, normalization in domestic consumption and the curtailing of some government aid programs, analysts predicted. September figures will be released on Monday.

In August consumer prices fell 0.01%.

"The gradual elimination of COVID-19 aid measures (like subsidies for public utilities) and the reopening of the economy, eliminated additional downward pressures on inflation," said Carolina Monzon, chief economist for Colombia for Itau.

However, "the ample production gap and a stable currency will limit price increases," Monzon said.

Unemployment soared to nearly 25% in urban areas during the March through August lockdown, with gross domestic product contracting 7.42% in the first half.

The central bank has cut borrowing costs by 250 basis points to 1.75% in a bid to boost the economy.

