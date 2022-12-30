POLL-Colombia inflation to close 2022 at 12.64%, fall next year

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Colombia will have hit 12.64% in 2022, its highest level in nearly 24 years, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as robust demand and limited supply sent prices soaring worldwide.

If the median prediction by the 14 analysts surveyed is met, it will be the highest figure for 12-month inflation since March 1999, when consumer prices grew 13.51%.

The figure would be more than four times the central bank's long-term 3% target. Consumer prices increased 5.62% during 2021.

Inflation will have risen 0.87% in December alone, analysts said, as food prices rise on fertilizer costs and heavy rains, as well as robust demand for food consumed outside the home. Energy prices and rents are also predicted to have risen.

Analyst estimates for December inflation fluctuated between 0.57% and 1.03%.

Inflation is projected to decrease next year, closing 2023 at 7.56%, 2024 at 4.01% and returning to target in 2025, according to the median estimate by those polled.

"Because of very high inflation for utilities, people continuing to travel lots, it will mean that global inflation does not return to its targets that quickly," said Sergio Olarte, chief economist for Scotiabank in Colombia, who also flagged high domestic consumption as a factor.

Others polled said volatility in the peso-dollar exchange rate also is putting pressure on prices.

Analysts said high inflation would mean a slow decrease in the interest rate during the second half of 2023, after a final uptick of 50 basis points in January.

"We'll see an inflation moderation later in the year which will permit the central bank to cut rates," said David Cubides, head economist at Alianza brokerage, adding that after the 50-point rate rise in January he expects a hold until June or July and then cuts to trim the rate to some 9% by the close of 2023.

The bank has hiked borrowing costs to a 23-year high of 12% in a bid to curb inflation.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by David Gregorio)

