POLL-Colombia inflation remains high but expected to have slowed in May

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 27 (Reuters) - Inflation in Colombia will have begun to slow in May, analysts said in a Reuters poll on Friday, though expectations that consumer prices will remain high for the rest of the year will motivate the central bank board to continue raising interest rates.

A median of 14 analysts said consumer prices would rise 0.82% in May, well below the 1.25% rise in April, reflecting continued robust local demand amid global supply chain limitations exacerbated by COVID-19 port closures in China and the war in Ukraine.

The May forecast would take the 12-month figure to 9.04%, below the expectation-beating 9.23% recorded in April, but still more than three times the long-term 3% target established by the central bank.

"We think inflation's peak is near, in June or July, and from there it will begin to fall during the rest of the year," said Ernesto Revilla, head Latin America economist for Citi.

"We believe inflation will close at around 8%, but then fall toward 4.2% next year," Revilla said.

Full-year inflation expectations for Latin America's fourth-largest economy were up to 8.13%, from 7.1% in April's survey.

Meanwhile, projections for inflation at the close of 2023 were 4.55%, above the 4.40% in April's survey.

Analysts agreed the seven-member central bank board will continue to increase its interest rate from a current 6% to 8.5% before the end of the year.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Leslie Adler)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.