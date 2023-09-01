POLL-Colombia inflation down in August, but not enough to cut rate

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation will have continued its downward trajectory in August on a stronger peso currency, though pressures on food and transport prices could increase, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

According to the median of the survey of 14 contributors, consumer prices will have risen 0.46% in August, below the 1.02% increase in the same month of 2022 and also down from 0.50% in July.

The projections ranged between 0.40% and 0.60%.

"Some food prices have increased because of what's happening on the Via del Llano and also because of higher transport costs caused by the closure of the road," said Fabio Nieto, head of economic studies at Banco Agrario, referring to landslides which have closed a mayor highway connected to agricultural areas.

"The good news comes from prices for goods which are adjusting downward because of the appreciation of the exchange rate and lower spending by households, a product of the contractive monetary policy posture by the central bank," Nieto added.

Should analyst projections be met, annual inflation will have been 11.17% in August, down from 11.78% in July, but still far from the central bank's 3% long-term target.

The reduction will not be enough for the bank's board to begin rate cuts in September, analysts said.

"Probably in October, when we see an additional advance in the process of de-inflation and at the same time even-weaker economic activity, I think it will then be unequivocal for the board the route that rates should take, which is to cut them before the end of the year," said Camilo Perez, director of economic studies at Banco de Bogota.

A majority of analysts have predicted the bank will start cuts in September or October.

The seven-member board has held the interest rate steady at 13.25% after sharply increasing borrowing costs between September 2021 and April.

Inflation expectations by analysts for full-year 2023 were down to 8.9% from 9%, while predictions for 2024 fell to 4.45%, from 4.99%.

