News & Insights

US Markets

POLL-Colombia inflation down in August, but not enough to cut rate

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

September 01, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation will have continued its downward trajectory in August on a stronger peso currency, though pressures on food and transport prices could increase, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

According to the median of the survey of 14 contributors, consumer prices will have risen 0.46% in August and annual inflation will have been 11.17%, down from 11.78% in July, but still far from the central bank's 3% long-term target.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsStocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.