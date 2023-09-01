POLL-Colombia inflation down in August, but not enough to cut rate

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation will have continued its downward trajectory in August on a stronger peso currency, though pressures on food and transport prices could increase, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

According to the median of the survey of 14 contributors, consumer prices will have risen 0.46% in August and annual inflation will have been 11.17%, down from 11.78% in July, but still far from the central bank's 3% long-term target.

