POLL-Colombia expected to keep interest rate stable in January; split outlook for the year

Repeats Jan. 24 story to additional news code with no change to text

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=COCBIR%3DECI poll data

BOGOTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at its January meeting, a Reuters poll revealed on Friday, amid expectations inflation will move closer to the long-term target this year as economic growth stabilizes at current levels.

In the poll, the 19 analysts said they expected the seven-member board to keep the benchmark rate at 4.25%, marking 21 months at that level, which is the lowest since mid-2014, at its Jan. 31 meeting.

"Since we expect inflation to gradually move to the 3% target this year and while economic growth remains close to its potential, a policy rate that sticks close to neutral levels represents the most likely scenario," said Itau Bank analyst David Cubides.

However, the market is divided over the coming months, depending on changes in economic activity and the impact that has on consumer prices.

While eight analysts said the bank will maintain the interest rate during the rest of 2020, 10 said they expect it to raise the rate between 0.25 and 0.75 percentage point. One analyst said they expect a cut of 0.25 percentage point.

Inflation expectations for this year fell slightly to 3.36% in the survey, from 3.44% in last month's poll, but remain above the bank's goal of 3%. Analysts expect inflation to fall to 3.19% by the end of 2021.

Economic growth in Latin America's fourth largest economy during 2019 is expected to be 3.2%, while expectations for 2020 see growth at 3.3%.

The government's DANE statistics agency will reveal GDP data for 2019 in mid-February.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.