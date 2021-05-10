POLL-Colombia economy improved in first quarter, but still contracted

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, May 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy contracted in the first quarter year over year, analysts predicted on Monday, but it continues to recover from the low of the coronavirus crisis.

Thirteen analysts polled by Reuters said gross domestic product will have shrunk a median of 1% between January and March compared to the same period in 2020.

Analysts' estimates of the figure - which will be released by the government on Friday - ranged from a contraction of 4.2% to growth of 1%.

If the median expectation is met, the contraction will be smaller than in the fourth quarter of last year when the economy shrank by 3.5%. GDP expanded 0.1% in the first quarter of 2020.

"In the first quarter the country confronted the start of the second wave of the pandemic, a transitory period of later reopening and new mobility restrictions at the end of the period," said Carolina Monzon, chief economist for Colombia at Itau bank.

"On this occasion, agriculture, industry and the public sector led reactivation, while mining and construction tallied the biggest deterioration," she said.

Analysts' predictions are for a more severe contraction than expected by the central bank, which said last week it expects contraction of 0.3%.

Compared with the fourth quarter of last year, the economy will have expanded 0.7%, those surveyed estimated.

Full-year growth expectations for 2021 were up to 5.3%, from 4.8% in a previous survey.

"For the consolidated year...gradual recovery will be led by consumption, while investment will show a slight improvement," Monzon said.

Colombia's economy contracted a record 6.8% last year due to long coronavirus quarantines which caused unemployment, reductions in consumption and business closures.

Growth in 2022 will moderate to 3.5%, analysts said, down from a prior prediction of 3.65%.

The central bank's technical team predicts growth of 6% this year and 3% next.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

