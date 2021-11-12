POLL-Colombia economy expected to have grown 12% in third quarter

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Analysts forecast Colombia's third-quarter economic growth at 12% versus the year-earlier period, citing a boost from robust domestic demand as normality returns in the wake of the worst of the pandemic, a Reuters poll found on Friday.

However, projected growth of the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) will be lower than the surprising 17.6% expansion registered during the second quarter of the year.

The median estimate by the 19 analysts is slightly lower than that of Colombia's central bank, which forecasts economic growth of 12.7% during the three months to Sept. 30.

"Generally speaking there are good results from manufacturing, retail and recovery of the primary sector which includes agriculture, coal and oil, which have seen progress," said Camilo Perez, the chief economist for bank Banco de Bogota.

"However, there is one big problem area, which is construction," he said.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish third quarter GDP results on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Forecasts for economic growth this year have also increased to 9.25%, up from 6.8% during a previous poll in August. Analysts also now see GDP expanding 4% in 2022, against a previous estimate of 3.7%.

Both the government and central bank have recently raised their GDP growth estimates for the year, to 8.5% and 9.8% respectively.

Colombia's economic upturn, combined with rapidly growing inflation which has reached 4.58% in the 12 months through October - far above the central bank's 3% target - are contributing factors to the monetary policy authority's decision to increase the benchmark interest rate.

The bank raised the interest rate in September and October by 25 basis points and 50 basis points respectively, to a current 2.50%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Alistair Bell )

