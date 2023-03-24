POLL-Colombia central board to raise rate by 25 basis points to 13%

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will increase the interest rate to 13% at its meeting next week in a bid to tamp down on inflationary pressures, in what could be the final rise in a long tightening cycle, a majority of analysts polled by Reuters said on Friday.

Fifteen of the eighteen analysts predicted a 25 basis point uptick in borrowing costs from the current 12.75%, while three predicted a 50-point increase, to 13.25%.

If the majority prediction is met, the interest rate would be at its highest level since November 1999.

"Despite the deceleration in the rhythm of economic growth, the level of activity is still above potential, which generates demand pressures on inflation," said Felipe Klein, BNP Paribas economist for Latin America. "Lowering inflation, which is still showing clear signs of persistence, requires an additional monetary policy effort."

A 25-point increase would be below the 75 basis point uptick in the rate at the last meeting in January.

"The moderation in the rate of the adjustment would be explained by an evident deceleration that economic activity is facing, the deterioration of the labor market in recent months and the prediction by analysts and the market that the inflationary peak is about to be reached," Bancolombia said in a note.

"We predict the bank is close to finalizing its tightening cycle," it added.

The bank's technical team projects the economy will expand just 0.2% this year, compared to 7% growth in 2022.

The board has increased the benchmark interest rate by a total of 1,100 basis points since September 2021 in a bid to control inflation, which was 13.28% annually in February, more than four times the 3%.

An increase in Colombia's rate would follow rates increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve and an expected increase by the European Central Bank amid global financial turmoil.

Colombia's interest rate will end this year at 11.5% and next year at 7%, those polled said.

