POLL-Colombia central bank will raise rate, market divided on how much

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank will raise its benchmark interest rate in October, amid inflation pressures and better economic outlook, but analysts are divided over how sharp the increase will be, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

Of the 19 analysts polled, 10 predicted policymakers will increase borrowing costs by 25 basis points to 2.25%, while the remaining nine backed a 50 basis point uptick to 2.5%.

Rising inflation will explain the seven-member board's decision, analysts said. Consumer prices increased 4.51% in the 12 months to September, well above the bank's 3% target.

And inflation looks set to continue to rise amid global supply chain delays and stronger-than-expected demand as Colombia's economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month the bank raised its gross domestic product growth projection for this year to 8.6%, from a previous figure of 7.5%.

However recent figures show a moderation in growth in August, compared to the two previous months, to 13.2% year-on-year. The figure was a contraction of 1.9% compared with the month before.

"We will see a slightly less hawkish meeting in September. In the last few months the recovery has moderated and the peso has appreciated," said Andres Abadia, head economist for Latin America at London-based Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"This, coupled with the inflationary expectations that are under control, though rising, will give some space to gradually harden monetary policy."

At September's meeting four of the board members voted to raise the rate by 25 basis points, while the remaining three backed a 50 basis point rise.

"With the consolidation of economic reopening, the increase in inflation and the persistence of the twin deficits (trade and current accounts deficits), we expect the central bank will accelerate the speed of rate rises to 50 basis points," said analyst David Cubides of Itau.

Those polled said rises would take the rate to 2.75% by the close of this year and 4.5% at the end of 2022.

