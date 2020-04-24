POLL-Colombia central bank to trim rate in April, more cuts on horizon

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, April 24 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points at its April meeting, in a bid to make credit cheaper ahead of an anticipated contraction in economic growth, analysts said in a Reuters poll on Friday.

Twelve of 18 analysts said the seven-member board will cut borrowing costs to 3.25%, which would be the lowest rate for more than six years.

Meanwhile, four of those polled anticipated a more extreme cut of 75 basis points to 3%, while one predicted a cut of 25 basis points to 3.5% and another a cut of 100 basis points to 2.75%.

The board has already taken a raft of liquidity measures meant to help the country weather the fall-out from the coronavirus. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says the economy will shrink by 2.4% in 2020, while the government predicts a contraction of at least 1.6%.

"The Colombian economy will experience a contraction that hasn't been seen for decades. Furthermore, the collateral effects of the pandemic in other markets like commodities have been a really hard hit for the growth outlooks of the country and the region," said Andres Abadia, Latin America analyst at London's Pantheon Macroeconomics.

"Low interest rates and fiscal measures will help the economic recovery during the second part of the year," he said.

The bank board will cut the rate to 3% mid-year, the analysts said.

"The Colombian economy is facing a clear and dangerous cooling, which requires all the monetary arsenal that the central bank has," said Wilson Tovar, chief economist at Acciones y Valores brokerage. "It needs to help business people by reducing debt costs as much possible."

The board may continue cuts in the interest rate, but it is not optimistic that lower borrowing costs will immediately help alleviate economic fallout from coronavirus, chief Juan Jose Echavarria said this week.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Alistair Bell)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.