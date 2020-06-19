POLL-Colombia central bank to moderate rate cuts beginning in June

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will lower its benchmark interest rate for the fourth consecutive month in an effort to boost the country's economy as it approaches a probable recession, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Policymakers will however moderate their rate cuts as borrowing costs come close to zero, analysts said.

Twelve of 20 analysts surveyed estimated the majority of the seven-member board will be inclined to reduce the rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, while the remaining eight analysts predicted a cut of 50 points to 2.25%.

The bank cut the rate by half a percentage point at its meetings in March, April and May, taking borrowing costs to historic lows as the twin crises of low oil prices and a coronavirus lockdown batter the economy.

At the most recent meeting two board members voted for a cut of 25 basis points.

"The speed of the interest rate cuts will begin to moderate in June," said Fabio Nieto, head of economic studies at Banco Agrario. "The real interest rate is at 0% right now, the bank has shown its hand and they want to keep the real rate around there."

Analysts' expectations for the interest rate at end of the year stand between 2% and 2.5%, depending on the behavior of inflation.

Consumer price growth is expected to fall below the long-term central bank target of 3% at the close of 2020, amid a sharp drop in domestic consumption during quarantine. The 12-month measure of the indicator stood at 2.85% in May.

"This, combined with the possibility of great economic inactivity and the expectation that the Colombian peso will strengthen more against the U.S. dollar, leads us to anticipate a greater flexibility in monetary policy," said Joel Virgen, head economist for Mexico and Colombia at BNP Paribas.

The finance ministry estimates the Colombian economy will contract 5.5% this year. During April the economy shrank 20%, the government statistics agency said on Thursday.

