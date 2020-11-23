POLL-Colombia central bank to keep rate at 1.75% for at least a year

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will hold the benchmark interest rate steady at its November meeting and through most of 2021 as it seeks to boost economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The 14 analysts surveyed agreed the seven-member board will keep borrowing costs at 1.75% for the second month running.

The board cut the rate by 250 basis points between March and September, in a bid to help growth amid the coronavirus pandemic and more than five months of national lockdown.

"In the short term it's expected the bank will keep the rate unaltered, given the worries of some board members about the effect additional cuts would have on the flow of portfolio investment, despite the ample conditions of global liquidity," said Carlos Alberto Velasquez, head of economic studies for banking industry group Asobancaria.

"For 2021 it's expected, assuming there is a gradual convergence of inflation toward the 3% target and a consolidation in the economic recovery process, that the interest rate will be raised between 25 and 50 basis points," said Velasquez, who sees rates rising in September of next year.

Twelve of those polled projected the next movement in the rate will take place in the fourth quarter of next year, as economic recovery is consolidated and amid a lack of inflationary pressures.

A fall in demand associated with the pandemic and quarantine measures has kept consumer prices well below the bank's long-term 3% inflation target. Twelve-month price growth was 1.75% in October.

The central bank predicts Colombia's economy will contract between 6.5% and 9% this year, while the government projects a more optimistic shrinkage of between 6% and 7%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

