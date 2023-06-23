POLL-Colombia central bank to hold rate before beginning cuts

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, June 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will hold its interest rate steady at its meeting next week, ending nearly two years of rate rises meant to contain inflation, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

All 22 of those polled said the seven-member board will hold borrowing costs at 13.25% on a better inflation outlook.

Annual consumer price rises were 12.36% in May, their lowest 12-month level since October last year, though the figure remains more than four times higher than the bank's long-term target of 3%.

"The rate is now at a sufficiently contractive level and both the expectations and inflation are beginning to ease," BNP Paribas' analyst team said.

Beyond lower inflation, Colombia's economic growth looks likely to slow this year, reaching some 1% according to bank predictions, well below the 7.3% it reached in 2022.

"The negative variation in real sales both in industry and retail, as well as the strong contraction in imports show a marked deceleration in internal demand as a consequence of the monetary policy executed up to now," said Fidubogota analyst Daniela Guio.

"In this context, the central bank will have reached the end of its cycle of rate rises," she said.

The bank has raised borrowing costs by 1,150 points since September 2021.

Seventeen of the 22 analysts predicted the bank will begin to cut rates in September or October to avoid further economic deceleration. The remaining participants projected that reductions will begin next year.

"We expect that the balance of risks will give greater importance to growth in the context of persistent reduction in inflation," said brokerage Casa de Bolsa.

According to the median of the survey, the interest rate will close this year at 11.75%, 2024 at 7% and 2025 at 5%, if inflation converges toward the target.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb)

