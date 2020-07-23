POLL-Colombia central bank to cut rate to 2.25% as cycle nears end

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will cut the benchmark interest rate 25 basis points at its meeting next week as it seeks to further bolster an economy battered by a coronavirus lockdown, analysts said in a Reuters poll on Thursday.

All 19 analysts surveyed agreed the seven-member board will cut borrowing costs to 2.25%, a historic low, at the July 31 meeting. That move would take total cuts to 200 basis points since the reduction cycle began in March.

The country's economy is set to contract 5.5% this year, according to the government, and inflation has fallen well below the 3% long-term target rate amid low domestic consumption during months-long quarantine measures.

"Given the rapid fall in inflation and the consolidation of the reduction in activity, it is probable that the bank will persist with monetary flexibility," said Carolina Monzon, chief economist in Colombia at bank Itau. "We project the rate will get down to 2%, with risks that point to a lower rate."

Monzon's predictions were aligned with the poll's median estimate, which shows rate cuts are nearing their end. Analysts predict the interest rate will be cut to 2% in August or September and stay there until the third quarter of next year, when rate rises will begin.

Gross domestic product contracted 16.65% in May, taking contraction to 7% in the first five months of the year compared with the same period in 2019. Analysts consider it a foregone conclusion that inflation will finish 2020 well below 3%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

