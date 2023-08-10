POLL-Colombia 2Q economic growth seen slowing more sharply

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy could have slowed more sharply in the second quarter of 2023, due to a potent cocktail of high interest rates and stubborn inflation, a Reuters poll revealed on Thursday.

The poll also found that expectations for economic growth for the year have improved.

According to the median taken from 17 analysts, Colombia's gross domestic product (GDP) could have expanded 0.8% in the three months ended June 30, versus the year-earlier period.

Estimates ranged from 0.10% to 1.80%.

If the forecast is correct, Latin America's fourth-largest economy would have grown at a much slower rate than the 3% expansion seen in the first quarter.

"In general, the weakness in the second quarter is going to be felt in all sectors, mainly in construction, commerce (and) manufacturing," said Munir Jalil, chief economist of investment bank BTG Pactual for the Andean region.

The mining sector could be one of the few sectors that sees improvement, Jalil added.

Colombia's central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate high at 13.25% in its last two meetings, while 12-month inflation through July stood at 11.78%, almost four times the bank's 3% target.

The combination has hit consumers' pockets and increased prices for industry supplies.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish GDP data for the second quarter on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Despite the sharper slowdown expected for the second quarter, analysts now expect Colombia to post economic growth of 1.30% this year, up from forecasts of 1% in the previous survey.

The improved outlook is due to expectations the central bank will start cutting its benchmark interest rate between September and October as inflation slows.

The central bank recently revised its economic outlook for 2023 down to 0.9%, from a previous forecast of 1%.

The median taken from the poll also sees Colombia's economy expanding 1.93% in 2024 and 3% in 2025.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; writing by Oliver Griffin; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.