POLL-Colombia 12-month inflation seen at 11.58% in July

BOGOTA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is expected to have slowed in July, a Reuters poll found on Friday, although forecasts for the end of the year rose due to the expected impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon.

According to the median estimate from 19 analysts, consumer prices increased 0.32% in July, below the 0.81% in July 2022 but slightly above the 0.30% in June.

Estimates ranged from 0.16% to 0.50%

If the median is correct, 12-month inflation through July would have hit 11.58%, below the 12.13% in June and the lowest increase since September.

"The effects of a high comparative period could allow the downward trend of annual inflation to continue, despite a slight monthly rise in consumer price increases for food," bank Bancolombia said in a report.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish its July inflation report on Aug. 8.

A further slowdown in inflation would favor expectations for the central bank to start cutting its benchmark interest rate in September or October. The board held the rate at 13.25% in its last two monetary policy meetings.

However, analysts now see inflation in Latin America's fourth-largest economy closing 2023 at 9%, up from a forecast of 8.88% in last month's poll and three times higher than the bank's 3% target.

Inflation "is expected to maintain a gradual reduction in the coming months, although it will remain well above the central bank's target, mainly due to indexation mechanisms and higher fuel prices," said a report from brokerage Credicorp Capital.

"The intensity of the El Nino phenomenon will be a key factor for inflation prospects in the coming quarters," the report added.

El Nino, characterized by elevated sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean, is associated with extreme weather, from tropical cyclones to intense rainfall and prolonged droughts.

The central bank's technical team on Wednesday revised down its inflationary forecast for this year to 9%, from a previous estimate of 9.5%.

