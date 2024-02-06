POLL-Cocoa prices seen slipping from recent peaks by end-2024

By Nigel Hunt

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - London cocoa prices LCCc2 are expected to slip back from record highs but still end the year with an annual gain of nearly 10% as the global market's supply deficit persists, a Reuters poll of nine traders and analysts showed on Tuesday.

Prices were seen ending 2024 at 3,700 pounds a metric ton, down 10.4% from Monday's close but 9.5% higher than levels seen at the end of 2023, according to the poll's median forecast.

London cocoa prices rose to a peak of 4,144 pounds on Monday, a record high for the second position, the benchmark typically followed in long term price charts.

Cocoa prices have surged against the backdrop of major crop problems in Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

The poll projected there would be a global deficit of 375,000 tons in the current 2023/24 season which runs from October to September, more than double the projected deficit of 173,000 tons in the previous Reuters poll issued in August 2023.

Production in Ivory Coast was seen at 1.80 million tons in the current season, sharply down from the International Cocoa Organization's current estimate for 2022/23 of 2.18 million.

Ghana's 2023/24 crop has a median forecast of 620,000 tons, down from the ICCO's estimate for 2022/23 of 680,000 tons.

Participants tentatively expected some recovery in both West African countries in 2024/25 although a fourth successive global deficit was forecast.

One participant said West African countries needed to work harder to get farmers better access to fertilisers and combat swollen shoot disease, while another noted new deforestation laws in the European Union may make it more difficult to expand output sufficiently to meet demand.

"This season has been a real wake-up call for industry. We have all known that the concentration of cocoa production in a narrow geographical area posed a serious risk especially as cocoa is a fragile plant, prone to disease and pests," one participant said.

Ivory Coast production was seen at 2.00 million tons in 2024/25, and Ghana's crop at 700,000 tons while a global deficit of 135,000 tons was projected.

New York cocoa prices CCc2 were seen ending the year at $4,228 per ton, down 16.7% from Monday's close but still up 1.6% on the year.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

