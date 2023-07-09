POLL-China's June new yuan loans seen rising further as Beijing shores up recovery

Repeats story from Friday ahead of expected data release this week

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNMSM2%3DECI money supply poll data

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNNYL%3DECI new loans poll data

June new loans seen at 2.34 trln yuan vs 1.36 trln yuan in May

June money supply growth seen at 11.2% y/y vs 11.6% in May

June TSF seen at 3.00 trln yuan vs 1.56 trln yuan in May

Loans, money supply data due July 10-15

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China's new yuan loans are expected to have risen further in June after nearly doubling in May, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank keeps policy accommodative to bolster a faltering economic recovery.

Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 2.34 trillion yuan ($323.12 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, up from 1.36 trillion yuan in May, according to the median estimate in the survey of 16 economists.

However, the expected figure would be lower than the 2.81 trillion yuan issued in the same month a year earlier, when touch COVID-19 measures were still in place.

China's economy rebounded faster than expected in the first quarter but has lost momentum in recent months, weighed down by high unemployment, weak consumer confidence, a prolonged slump in the real estate market and rising Sino-U.S. tensions.

Adding to worries over stalling growth, China's services activity, one of the few bright spots in its patchy recovery, expanded at the slowest pace in five months in June.

China's cabinet met to discuss measures to boost economic growth at end-June. Markets broadly expect stimulus policies to be unveiled in July when a regular meeting of the Communist Party's political bureau will be held.

In June, China cut key lending benchmark rates to shore up economic activity, the first such reduction in 10 months. The People's Bank of China also lowered short-and-medium-term policy rates.

After the second-quarter meeting of its monetary policy committee at the end of June, the central bank pledged to implement prudent policy in a "precise and forceful manner" to support economic growth and employment.

The central bank has pledged to keep money supply and total social financing growth generally in line with nominal economic growth this year.

Other key credit gauges were expected to slow.

Outstanding yuan loans were expected to grow by 11.2% in June from a year earlier, down from 11.4% in May, the poll showed. Broad M2 money supply growth in June was seen at 11.2%, down from 11.6% in May.

Any acceleration in government bond issuance could help boost total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity. Outstanding TSF was 9.5% higher at the end-May than a year earlier, slowing from the 10.0% annual rate seen at end-April.

In June, TSF is expected to rise to 3.00 trillion yuan from 1.56 trillion yuan in May.

($1 = 7.2418 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Judy Hua, Qiaoyi Li and Kevin Yao; Editing by Kim Coghill)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.