POLL-China's factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's factory activity is expected to have extended declines in December, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the end of the country's "zero-COVID" policy and rising infections began to affect production lines.

An index reading below the 50-mark indicates contraction in activity on a monthly basis and a reading above indicates expansion.

As a result, businesses now have to contend with rising COVID infections in the workforce, leading some analysts to anticipate labour shortages and increased supply chain disruptions.

Fears of a global recession due to rising interest rates, inflation and the war in Ukraine have weakened external demand, which is likely to also impact China's export-oriented manufacturers, already under pressure to make up lost ground now that anti-virus curbs have been ditched.

This means manufacturers now face a challenging winter, despite the government's renewed focus on pursuing economic growth.

"Starting this summer, orders reduced by 30%. Autumn and winter should be a pickup season for us, but orders are still reducing - compared to last year, we have 50% fewer orders," he added.

The official manufacturing PMI, which largely focuses on big and state-owned firms, and its survey for the services sector, will be released on Saturday.

The private sector Caixin manufacturing PMI, which centres more on small firms and coastal regions, will be published on Jan. 3. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a headline reading of 48.8, down from 49.4 in November.

(Polling by Dhruvi Shah; Reporting by Joe Cash, Josh Horwitz and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Joe.Cash@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.