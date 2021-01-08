POLL-China's Dec new yuan loans seen lower, but hitting record in 2020

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNMSM2%3DECI money supply poll data

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=CNNYL%3DECI new loans poll data

Dec new loans seen at 1.22 trln yuan vs 1.43 trln yuan in Nov

Dec money supply growth seen at 10.5% y/y vs 10.7% in Nov

Dec TSF seen at 2.20 trln yuan vs 2.13 trln yuan in Nov

Loans, money supply data due Jan 10-15

BEIJING, Jan 8 (Reuters) - New bank loans in China likely fell in December but lending for all of 2020 still set a record, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the central bank maintained policy support for the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.22 trillion yuan ($188.72 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, down from 1.43 trillion yuan in November, according to the median estimate in the survey of 23 economists.

If December data, due during the coming week, is in line with forecasts, total new lending in 2020 would hit a record of 19.6 trillion yuan, up 16.6% from 16.81 trillion yuan in 2019 - the previous record.

China's central bank has rolled out a raft of measures, including cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios since early-2020 to support the virus-hit economy. But it has shifted to a steadier stance in the recent months and kept its benchmark lending rate, the loan prime rate, unchanged since May.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will scale back support for the economy in 2021 and cool credit growth, but fears of derailing a recovery from a pandemic-induced slump and debt defaults are likely to prevent it from tightening any time soon, policy sources said.

PBOC is poised to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged in coming months while steering a steady slowdown in credit expansion in 2021, said the three sources.

Broad M2 money supply growth in December was seen at 10.5%, compared with 10.7% the previous month.

Annual outstanding yuan loans were expected to grow by 12.8% for December, the same as for November.

Beijing has been relying more on fiscal stimulus to weather the downturn, cutting taxes and issuing local government bonds to fund infrastructure projects.

Any acceleration in government bond issuance could help boost total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity. Annual growth of outstanding TSF eased to 13.6% in November from a 34-month high of 13.7% in October.

In December, TSF is expected to rise to 2.20 trillion yuan from 2.13 trillion yuan in November.

China's policymakers are close to setting an average annual economic growth target of around 5% for the next five years, at the lower end of ranges previously considered as global risks cloud the outlook, policy sources have said.

($1 = 6.4647 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; editing by Uttaresh.V)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.