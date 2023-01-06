POLL-Central Europe's early-2023 FX bounce seen fading

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Central Europe's currencies are likely to lose altitude after a strong start to 2023, with a retreat in the coming months seen before an expected partial recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

Emerging markets have had a strong start to 2023 as factors, such as easing gas prices and China's emergence from its strict "zero-COVID" rules, boost sentiment for riskier assets.

The Czech crown, protected by a central bank pledge since last year to prevent sharp weakening, barrelled this week past 24 to the euro for the fist time since 2011.

In Hungary, the forint, bolstered by increased hopes frozen European Union funds will start flowing, is trading at four-month highs, past the psychological level of 400 per euro.

But the monthly currency poll, with some forecasts compiled before the start of the new year, showed little change to longer-term forecasts for currencies in the region.

The crown is expected to trade at 24.50 to the euro in 12 months' time, down 2.1% from Wednesday's closing levels but just off a one-year forecast of 24.45 in the December poll.

Jan Vejmelek, chief economist at Komercni Banka, said the better risk-on mood caused by falling energy prices was helping the crown at the moment, but there were arguments for a return to weaker levels.

"Although the interest rate differential against the euro is positive, it is still deteriorating, and in light of twin deficits, we perceive a higher risk premium on the Czech crown," he said. He also said a current account deficit and the fall of the economy into a slight recession were working against the crown.

Similarly, the forint should trade at 410 to the euro in one year, according to the poll's median forecast. That is down from Wednesday's closing rate of 394.40 and weaker than last month's a one-year forecast of 397.27.

The forint was central Europe's worst performer in 2022, falling by almost 8%, giving it more room to recover.

Whether Budapest will succeed in unlocking EU funds caught in rule of law disputes with Brussels will be key this year. Pledges of keeping tight monetary policy are also helping.

Among those polled, ING was more positive on the forint than others in the poll, seeing it holding on the strong side of 400 as conditions improve this year.

"We remain bullish on the forint and expect further appreciation on the approaching inflation peak and improving current account balance," ING economist Peter Virovacz said.

Elsewhere, in Poland, the zloty was seen edging up in the next year to 4.65 to the euro, an unchanged forecast from December's poll.

Romania's leu was again forecast to ease in the next 12 months, to 5.02 to the euro, compared with a previous one-year forecast of 5.07.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.