POLL-CEE FX to gain next year as virus is brought under control

WARSAW/PRAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty EURPLN= will be central Europe's best performer in the coming year, a Reuters poll predicted, with the region's currencies likely to get a boost as the world emerges from the worst of the second wave of COVID-19.

October was a difficult month for central European currencies, as soaring numbers of coronavirus cases across the region fuelled fears about the impact of the second wave. However, many economists think the situation will have improved in 12 months' time.

"We expect progress in containing virus outbreaks globally to spark a rally in risky assets in general over the next year, with a further appreciation of the euro against the dollar also helping to push CEE currencies higher," said Liam Peach, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics.

According to the poll of 34 analysts, the zloty will gain 5.3% from Friday's European close, to 4.375 against the euro in 12 months' time.

In late October, the zloty crossed the 4.60 barrier against the euro before weakening to levels not seen since 2009.

Piotr Bartkiewicz, an economist at Pekao SA in Warsaw, thinks the worst may have passed for the zloty. He cited hopes for a coronavirus vaccine and less stringent restrictions on public life in a year's time, as well as the impact of the U.S. election, in which Democratic challenger Joe Biden is ahead in the polls.

"...All the fights regarding trade will be extinguished with a new administration and with higher fiscal stimulus in the United States with a Democratic administration you can expect demand for goods and services and Europe will benefit," he said.

The Czech crown is seen rising 4.7% to 26.00 against the euro in 12 months' time. The Hungarian forint EURHUF= is expected to gain 2.2% to 359.00.

"Both the crown and zloty are fundamentally backed by solid developments on their balance of payments," said Radomir Jac, chief economist at Generali Investments CEE.

"... In the case of the forint the MNB (Hungarian central bank) would step in with a further increase of its deposit rate in case that sentiment against the Hungarian currency worsens," he said.

In September, Hungary's central bank unexpectedly raised the interest rate on its one-week deposit tool NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.75% in a bid to support the forint.

The Romanian leu is seen weakening 1.6% to 4.940 against the euro in the coming year, according to the poll.

"We expect a limited leu depreciation ... as the fundamentals (still large twin deficits, narrower interest rate differential versus regional peers, rating weaknesses) should eventually start to take their toll," said Valentin Tataru, an economist at ING in Bucharest.

