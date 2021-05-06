POLL-CEE currencies set for rebound as COVID-19 hit fades

By Alan Charlish and Miroslava Krufova

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Most central European currencies will firm in the next 12 months, a Reuters poll showed, as economies recover in a region that has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

As the economic toll of each subsequent wave of the pandemic eases, strong domestic demand and European Union funds look set to help central European countries bounce back strongly as people are vaccinated and economies reopen.

"We expect that the pandemic will be over, the economic situation will get better so that will boost risk appetite," said Mateusz Sutowicz, a financial market analyst at Bank Millennium, referring to the outlook for the next 12 months.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= is seen making the biggest gains, according to the poll of 32 analysts, firming 2.2% compared to Tuesday's European close to 4.46. However, this is weaker than the 4.40 forecast last month.

Central Europe's most liquid currency has underperformed regional peers lately, amid worries about an upcoming Supreme Court sitting over Swiss franc mortgages taken out by Poles. Those concerns have offset optimism about the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and falling daily case numbers.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was seen firming 1.8% to 25.40 to the euro in the next 12 months.

Providing a boost for the currency, the Czech central bank is expected to be the first in the region to start normalising monetary policy. Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters in April a debate could begin as early as August.

"The Czech currency will appreciate due to the hawkish Czech central bank," said Jakub Seidler, chief economist at ING in the Czech Republic. "Another reason for this year's appreciation is driven by the fact that we expect a relatively solid current account surplus."

Hungary's forint EURHUF= was also expected to benefit from the economic rebound, firming 1.5% to 355.0 to the euro.

But Romania's leu EURRON= was seen slipping 0.4% to 4.95.

"General stability of leu is expected following the mild depreciation from late March," said Jakub Kratky a financial analyst at Generali Investments CEE.

He said Romania's central bank wanted a gradual depreciation in the longer term to make the economy more competitive.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Miroslava Krufova in Prague)

