POLL-By narrow margin economists see BNM cutting key rate on March 3

Joseph Sipalan Reuters
Malaysia's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark interest rate at a policy review on Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed, as markets brace for a possible global recession tied to the coronavirus outbreak.

Six of the 11 economists polled saw Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) cutting its overnight policy rate MYINTR=ECI by 25 basis points to 2.50%.

The remaining five did not expect any change to the benchmark rate.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, increases drag on Malaysia's already slowing pace of economic expansion, HSBC said in a research note on Friday.

The bank said the government's fiscal stimulus package unveiled on Thursday to manage the impact of the outbreak indicates that a cut on Tuesday may not be the last for the year.

"We believe that the limited fiscal stimulus announced on 27 February has a very clear implication: more rate cuts are imminent," HSBC said.

Malaysia announced a 20 billion ringgit ($4.72 billion) stimulus package on Thursday, but lowered its 2020 projected growth to a range of 3.2% to 4.2% and raised its fiscal deficit estimate to 3.4% from an original target of 3.2% of gross domestic product.

However, the stimulus package may give the central bank enough breathing room to hold off from a second cut in only the second meeting of its monetary policy committee this year, RHB Bank analyst Ahmad Nazmi Idrus said.

BNM made a surprise 25 bps cut in January, which the central bank described as a "pre-emptive measure" to shore up growth prospects.

Earlier this month, the central bank said it had "ample room" to adjust interest rates after growth slowed to its weakest in a decade at 3.6% in the fourth quarter.

Full-year exports fell 1.7% in 2019, dragged by contracting demand over August-November.

($1 = 4.2350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Joseph.Sipalan@thomsonreuters.com; +60323338019; Reuters Messaging: joseph.sipalan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

