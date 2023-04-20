POLL-Bullish bets on Indonesian rupiah firm; Fed meeting stays in focus

By Himanshi Akhand

April 20 (Reuters) - Investors were bullish on the Indonesian rupiah and the Chinese yuan, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, while other emerging Asian currencies largely lacked direction as markets adopted a wait-and-watch stance ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike meeting next month.

Long positions on the Indonesian rupiah IDR=, the best-performing currency in Asia this year, were highest since early February, according to a fortnightly poll of 12 respondents.

Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting this week, predicting headline inflation would be back within its target sooner and after the rupiah strengthened significantly.

"The IDR is currently outperforming regional peers on renewed foreign inflows to the bond market," Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING, wrote in a note.

"Should inflation slow at a more pronounced pace, the IDR maintain its stability and domestic growth prospects dim, we could see the BI (Bank Indonesia) bringing forward its rate cut timing to the late second quarter."

Investors also turned modestly bullish on the Chinese yuan CNY=CFXS for the first time in over two months. Data showed that China's economy expanded at an annual rate of 4.5% in the first quarter, outpacing an expected 4.0% growth, while retail sales also expanded sharply.

Meanwhile, sentiment towards the Thai baht THB=TH and the Indian rupee INR=IN was largely unchanged from a fortnight ago, and short positions on the South Korean won KRW=KFTC eased.

"We are seeing an underlying lack of conviction among market participants. Banking sector fears have fallen through, and there is uncertainty about Fed policy," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia foreign exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

The dollar has recently bounced back from a one-year low and money markets are now pricing in a roughly 90% chance that the Fed will hike rates again by 25 basis points in May, and the probability that Fed will need to cut rates later this year on an expected slowdown. FEDWATCH

Bearish bets on the Philippine peso PHP= were highest since November last year. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Felipe Medalla has said the central bank could pause its interest rate-hiking cycle next month.

The BSP was Asia's most aggressive central bank in raising interest rates to keep up with the Fed's tightening pace, but the country's annual inflation eased for a second straight month in March, giving the BSP leeway to pause rate hikes.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE

USD/CNY

USD/KRW

USD/SGD

USD/IDR

USD/TWD

USD/INR

USD/MYR

USD/PHP

USD/THB

20-Apr-22

-0.14

0.36

-0.13

-0.47

0.30

0.30

0.54

0.95

-0.12

06-Apr-23

0.04

0.56

-0.39

-0.26

-0.03

0.3

0.29

0.08

-0.06

23-Mar-23

0.17

0.87

0.16

0.74

0.63

0.58

0.74

0.36

0.37

09-Mar-23

0.68

1.3

0.65

0.56

0.78

0.28

0.78

0.42

0.3

23-Feb-23

0.36

0.77

0.21

0.12

0.30

0.80

0.49

0.33

0.37

09-Feb-23

-0.80

-0.63

-0.72

-0.53

-0.68

0.25

-0.64

-0.40

-1.00

26-Jan-23

-1.29

-1.14

-1.40

-1.15

-0.68

-0.47

-1.25

-0.78

-1.77

12-Jan-23

-1.58

-1.39

-1.31

-0.10

-0.67

0.07

-0.82

-0.61

-1.85

15-Dec-22

0.08

-0.55

-0.85

0.92

-0.22

0.63

-0.36

-0.15

-0.69

1-Dec-22

0.63

-0.15

-0.3

1.08

0.15

0.76

-0.02

0.33

-0.16

17-Nov-22

0.74

0.21

-0.06

1.06

0.84

1.13

1.18

0.89

0.4

Poll: Asia's emerging market currencieshttp://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/ASIA-FX/0100214E2S7/index.html

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.