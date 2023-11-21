POLL-Britain set to trim bond issuance plans - primary dealers

By Andy Bruce

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain is likely to trim its plans for government bond sales this financial year, a Reuters poll of primary dealers showed ahead of finance minister Jeremy Hunt's budget update on Wednesday.

Stronger tax receipts than official budget forecasters predicted in March should allow the Debt Management Office (DMO) to cut its gilt issuance remit for 2023/24 to around 222.8 billion pounds ($277.4 billion) from 237.8 billion pounds now, the median forecast from the poll showed.

The new remit will be published at the end of Hunt's Autumn Statement speech which is likely to include cuts to tax and welfare benefits as he bids to revive the fortunes of Britain's economy as well as the ruling Conservative Party.

Britain's 15 primary dealers - 13 of which provided forecasts for the poll - are banks mandated by the government to help create a liquid market for gilts.

All of them forecast the DMO would cut its issuance plans on Wednesday.

The central government net cash requirement (CGNCR) - funds the government needs to raise from financial markets and household savers - totalled 105.4 billion pounds in the first seven months of 2023/24, data showed on Tuesday.

Britain's fiscal forecasting agency, The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), assumed in March that the CGNCR would be running around 12 billion pounds higher by now.

"This improvement has largely come from the receipts side of the public finances," said Moyeen Islam, fixed income strategist at Barclays.

"Key for the medium term - into 2024/25 and beyond - is whether the OBR builds this stronger picture into its forecast and to what degree, or whether it takes a more cautious approach and leaves itself and the government room for upside surprise."

The government has also raised more money than it planned from households via its National Savings and Investment retail arm this financial year, another factor that should help the DMO to cut issuance plans.

About half of the primary dealers thought the DMO might cut its plans for net issuance of short-term T-bills back to zero, from a 5 billion pound increase in the current remit.

The poll showed public sector net borrowing excluding publicly owned banks - the headline budget deficit measure - was likely to come in around 117 billion pounds by the end of 2023/24 in March next year, roughly 15 billion pounds less than the OBR forecast in March.

Official data on Tuesday showed borrowing between April and October totalled 98.3 billion pounds, about 22 billion pounds higher than in the same period last year but nearly 17 billion pounds less than the OBR forecast.

2023/24 (bln stg)

GILT ISSUANCE

PSNB-ex

MEDIAN

222.8

116.8

AVERAGE

224.6

117.6

COUNT

13

9

HIGH

235.4

142.7

LOW

214.7

100

Barclays

233.8

142.7

BNP Paribas

214.7

100

Citi

228.1

116.8

DB

225.6

106

HSBC

222.8

119.6

JPMorgan

218

Lloyds

230

Morgan Stanley

219.3

114.2

NatWest

222.4

Nomura

218

112

RBC

217.8

123.5

Santander

235.4

123.7

UBS

234

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by Mark Potter)

