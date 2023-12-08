POLL-Brazil's Selic rate to be cut by 50 basis points more on Dec. 13

By Luana Maria Benedito and Gabriel Burin

SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is set to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points for the fourth time on Dec. 13, a Reuters poll showed, amid growing attention to any possible hint of stronger easing in 2024 as global inflation moderates.

Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) became the first major monetary authority to launch a series of rate cuts in August from a 6-year high of 13.75%, two months after consumer prices logged the slowest yearly rate in almost three years.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, will reduce the Selic rate by another half-percentage point to 11.75% in its meeting on Wednesday, according to all 41 economists polled Dec. 4-7.

BCB policymakers still see the current pace of 50-basis-point interest rate cuts per meeting as appropriate and expect it to remain in place for the near future, keeping a restrictive approach for the economy.

Some analysts are watching developing trends of a global economic slowdown to determine if these could effectively lead the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to consider lowering the cost of credit earlier than previously thought.

"In November we started to see the beginning of a more widespread slowdown, including the (U.S.) labor market," analysts at Quantitas said, referring to a rise in new claims for unemployment benefits in the United States.

Meanwhile, another set of data showed last week yearly U.S. inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index stood at 3.0% in October, the slowest rate since March 2021.

"The thesis of more persistent inflation in the long-term is not something we work with for the United States and other developed countries," Rafael Pacheco, an economist at Guide Investimentos, said.

He forecast Brazil's Selic at 8.75% in the last quarter of 2024, below the median estimate of 9.50% for the period, citing a convergence of inflation expectations to official targets thanks in part to a potential modest decline in fiscal deficits.

The mid-point of the official inflation objective is 3.00% for 2024, 2025 and 2026, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points plus or minus. Economists see consumer prices increasing 3.92% next year, according to a central bank poll.

Brazil's annual inflation came in slightly above market expectations in mid-November but remained within striking distance of the top end of the central bank's target range of 4.75% for this year.

An ongoing slowdown that is set to persist next year is viewed as another factor behind the BCB's plan to implement additional rate cuts to potentially reach 8.50% in the third-quarter of 2025, the farthest horizon in the survey.

The bank's statement accompanying next week's decision could also reiterate its warnings about the budget after Governor Roberto Campos Neto said President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government needed to provide positive signs on the fiscal side.

Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires and Luana Benedito in Sao Paulo

