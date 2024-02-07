POLL-Brazil's currency to hold steady but fiscal pressure grows

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's real is set to hold steady in the next few months but will likely face pressure from rising fiscal deficits which may counter its interest rate spread advantage later this year, a Reuters poll found.

The currency has been oscillating within a tight range around 5 per U.S. dollar since April, supported by progress in discussions on measures to plug the budget gap, as well as investor bets on Brazil's big rate differentials.

However, a lack of improvement in public finances is starting to erode market sentiment after the country reported its second-largest primary deficit ever last year, suffering a setback following a surplus in 2022.

The real BRL=BRBY is expected to stay close to 5 per dollar over the next 12 months, advancing 0.4% to 4.97 in a year from 4.99 on Monday, according to the median estimate of 25 foreign exchange strategists polled Feb. 1-6.

"In recent years ... large devaluations occurred due to fiscal shocks", analysts at Genial Investimentos said. "A possible change of the zero deficit target in 2024 appears as a potential event capable of triggering perceptions of fiscal risk."

Meanwhile, on the monetary side, the central bank's "more of the same" outlook at its latest meeting disappointed some market participants who expected stronger resolve from policymakers on the risk of still-elevated inflation expectations.

That comes against a backdrop of fading hopes for prompt monetary policy easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Yet, Brazil's lofty benchmark rate, currently at 11.25%, will probably continue offering profitable "carry trades" for some time due to its wide margin over the Fed's 5.25%-5.50% target range.

"What is backing the BRL is a central bank that still keeps high rates and greater predictability with its commitment to maintain the same speed of cuts in its next meetings," said Alejandro Cuadrado, strategist and global head of FX at BBVA.

PESO SET TO DECLINE

In Mexico, the peso MXN= is forecast to drop 5.9% to 18.18 per dollar in 12 months from 17.11 on Tuesday due to a much anticipated easing cycle that is yet to begin, according to a recent, separate Reuters poll.

BBVA's Cuadrado, whose team has topped LSEG's rankings for most accurate Latin American currency forecaster in Reuters polls over the last three years, viewed a depreciation trend for the peso as "not exaggerated or comparable to the 2016-2018 prequel, but in that direction".

So far this year, the peso is down 0.9%, while the Brazilian real has shed 2.8%. In 2023, the peso appreciated an impressive 15% - its strongest performance against the dollar in more than three decades - surpassing the Brazilian real's 9% advance mostly made early in the year.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

