POLL-Brazilian real to weaken through 2022, hurt by U.S. rate hikes

By Tushar Goenka

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real is set to reverse January's gains within six months as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve gears up for an interest rate rise next month, challenging the Latin American currency's high-yield advantage, a Reuters poll found.

Brazil's currency has strengthened more than 5% this year, helped by rising commodity prices and aggressive monetary policy tightening.

But the real's winning streak is expected to end despite the front loading of interest rate hikes, with a gradual depreciation forecast over the coming six months led by weak growth prospects and a cocktail of other international and domestic concerns.

The median forecast of foreign exchange analysts polled Jan. 31 - Feb. 3 predicts the real will slip to 5.70 per dollar by the end of July, about 7% weaker from Thursday's trading levels.

"A hawkish Brazilian Central Bank is helping pave the cracks in Brazil's economic profile for investors, said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe, the most accurate forecaster for major currencies in Reuters polls during 2021 according to Refinitiv Starmine.

"But once disinflation starts to become apparent and the emphasis on rates shifts to growth conditions from inflation, the level of carry in BRL will begin to fade...with increased political uncertainty in the run-up to October's election."

The Brazilian Central Bank (BCB) has added a total of 875 basis points to borrowing costs since March - including Wednesday's widely expected 150 basis point hike - the biggest increase of any central bank.

Some analysts now expect the Fed to hike as many as five times this year, a hawkish move of a magnitude few anticipated just a few months ago.

Fed policy, domestic disinflationary pressures and the election would drive the real's depreciation over the medium-term, Harvey added.

Over the longer-term, the real was forecast to recoup some of its losses and settle around 5.58 in a year, still almost 5% lower than current levels.

The BCB has signalled a slower pace of rate hikes, in line with a separate Reuters poll.

In Mexico, the central bank - Banxico - has operated a more restrained interest rate strategy with the economy entering a technical recession in the last quarter of 2021.

The peso, still largely driven by Fed expectations, is forecast to weaken around 2% to 20.99 in six months and further to 21.20 in a year. It traded at 20.60 on Thursday.

"Several potential sources of risk include overall USD strength, Fed repricing and liquidity constraints - all eventually feeding volatility," said Alejandro Cuadrado, global head of FX and Latam strategy at BBVA.

"The technical recession is not necessarily an immediate drag for MXN...but the overall low growth profile will be a drag in the longer run."

(For other stories from the February Reuters foreign exchange poll: (nL4N2UD0OM))

(Reporting and Polling by Tushar Goenka; Additional polling by Shrutee Sarkar, Shaloo Shrivastava, Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan and Prerana Bhat; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Tushar.Goenka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.