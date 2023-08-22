POLL-Brazil stocks to recover on hoped-for approval of fiscal rules

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks are forecast to recover from recent losses and finish the year higher than previously thought once lawmakers give final approval to new planned fiscal rules, a Reuters poll of equity strategists found.

Closing at 114,429.35 points on Monday, the benchmark Ibovespa index of Sao Paulo's equity market .BVSP is down 6.9% from a near two-year high it reached in July, mostly following this month's decline in global equities.

However, local stocks are seen advancing 13% to 129,000 points by the end of 2023, according to the median estimate of 13 analysts polled Aug 9-21, above the consensus prediction of 120,000 in a May poll.

"We maintain an optimistic view for equities, given positive momentum in the domestic economy, with ongoing rate cuts and a slightly more benign external scenario," Frederico Nobre, headinvestment researchat Warren Investimentos, said.

"But we are cautious, especially in the face of uncertainty on tax reforms, and stay attentive to the dynamics of corporate results, which should remain under pressure this year," he added.

Investors and officials want Congress to swiftly pass a set of revenue-boosting measures presented by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's administration aimed at meeting Brazil's fiscal target of a zero primary deficit next year.

But there is some scepticism lawmakers will play along, with one key minister in Lula's government acknowledging that the lower house could change the austere text passed in the Senate.

Year-to-date, Brazilian stocks are up 4.3%, compared to a 9.6% gain in the Mexican equity market, where the S&P/BMV IPC index .MXX is forecast to advance over 7% more by year-end to 56,975 points from 53,109.8 on Monday.

"The increase would be supported by lower rates and a better performance of the economy," Jorge Placido, head of research at Apalache Analisis, said, adding the biggest risk was a potential resurgence of inflationary pressures.

