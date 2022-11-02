POLL-Brazil real to tread cautiously after Lula election victory

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's real is facing a cautious outlook after opposition candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won Sunday's presidential election runoff, unseating an administration that had focused on austerity until this year's campaign, a Reuters poll showed.

Lula, who got 50.9% of votes compared to 49.1% for President Jair Bolsonaro, said his priorities were ending hunger, aiming for a fairer global trading system, and protecting the Amazon rainforest.

The real is set to weaken 2.8% to 5.29 per U.S. dollar in a month from 5.14 on Tuesday, as foreign exchange dealers wait for policy definitions and cabinet announcements, according to the median estimate of 19 analysts polled Oct. 28-Nov. 1.

In one year, also weighed by rising doubts over Brazil's fiscal prospects, the real BRBY, BRL= is forecast to trade 1.5% softer at 5.22 per U.S. dollar, or 1.1% weaker than the last survey's forecast of 5.16 for the same period.

"Our stable USDBRL forecast incorporates high carry, still resilient growth and investor optimism, with fiscal noise that is likely to increase in coming months," said Juan Prada, an FX strategist at Barclays.

Giving investors some extra gains from "carry trade" margins, the Brazilian central bank will probably keep its benchmark interest rate at a cycle high of 13.75% into next year, according to a separate Reuters poll.

"Lula's appointment to the Finance Ministry will have to be careful enough to continue social transfers while devising credibly prudent fiscal policy, even with further fiscal waivers," Rabobank analysts wrote in a report on Monday.

Some strategists said it was hard to make any forecasts amid tensions and financial volatility over Bolsonaro's delay in admitting defeat, while truckers who support the outgoing president blocked roads in 20 states.

Since the start of the year, the real has appreciated 8.4%. The Mexican peso MXN= is up 3.7% so far in 2022, following a brief slide related to the global impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Mexico's peso was expected to remain at firm levels, trading between 20.00-21.00 per U.S. dollar in the next 12 months with aid from the central bank's hawkish stance and the country's steady economic performance.

"A wide interest rate differential between Mexico and the United States and a relative good macro positioning vis a vis other EMs have maintained the stability and strength of the Mexican peso," said Ana Lopez Velasco, an analyst at Finamex.

