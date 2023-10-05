POLL-Brazil real set to overcome pressure from rising US yields

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's real is set to eventually overcome any short-term pressure from rising U.S. bond yields thanks to the central bank's cautious policy stance, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists found.

The real BRBY, BRL=weakened past 5.10 per dollar for the first time in more than four months this week as a rout in U.S. Treasury markets triggered a broader decline in emerging market currencies.

U.S. yields have climbed to 16-year highs as investors worry the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer than previously expected after job openings unexpectedly increased in August.

However, the recent bout of Brazilian FX volatility is not expected to last long. The real is forecast to appreciate 3.4% to 5.00 per dollar in one year from 5.17 on Tuesday, according to the median estimate of 26 FX strategists polled Oct. 2-4.

"A steepening yield curve in the United States hits directly Brazil's neutral rate, causing the real to fall, which in turn generates inflation," Porto Asset Management analysts wrote in a report.

Combined with the effect on consumer prices from the rise in oil prices, "both factors argue in favor of higher for longer rates (in Brazil)."

Brazil's central bank chief, Roberto Campos Neto, expressed concern about the rise in long-term U.S. rates, warning it could lead to faster capital outflows from Latin America's No.1 economy.

Forecasting the real at 5.30 per dollar in 3 months, Tomas Goulart from Novus Capital said: "if a risk-off mood and Treasury selloff continue, the dynamics for EM currencies could be impacted."

This may harden the belief among policymakers that local rates should remain positive in real terms by sticking to the current plan of delivering half-percentage point cuts at each central bank meeting, instead of applying bigger reductions.

Year-to-date, the real is up 2.3%, while the Mexican peso MXN= is 7.8% stronger. The peso is expected to gain 0.3% in 12 months to 18.00 per U.S. dollar compared to 18.06 on Tuesday.

Mexico's currency should also be supported by growing expectations local rates will remain on hold until early 2024, in line with a shift towards a more restrictive policy view in the United States.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Additional polling by Anant Chandak, Prerana Bhat, Purujit Arun and Pranoy Krishna; Editing by Jonathan Cable, Ross Finley, Kirsten Donovan)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.