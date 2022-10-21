POLL-Brazil rates to remain at 13.75% next week, central bank guard up

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark interest rates will remain unchanged at 13.75% again next week as central bank officials keep up their guard after some progress in the battle against inflation, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

On the heels of last month's decision, it would be the second time the bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, maintains the Selic rate at a cycle-high, 1,175 basis points above its low of 2.0% during the coronavirus pandemic.

Combined with some tweaks in tax rules, Banco Central do Brasil's tough strategy has proved successful in bringing down consumer prices, offering a boost for President Jair Bolsonaro's re-election bid ahead of a vote runoff set for October 30.

Policymakers will probably keep their current stance by leaving the Selic unchanged at 13.75% on Wednesday and maintaining hawkish language, according to the unanimous call of all 34 economists polled Oct. 17-20.

"If the central bank gives any indication of monetary relief in the future, even minimal, markets will probably price in more rate cuts at the start of the first-half of 2023," said Helder Bassi, head of investments at est Gestao de Patrimonio.

"Markets are currently pricing a small reduction in March, followed by several more throughout the year. The Bank would prefer easing expectations to be restricted to the second-half of 2023," he added.

Looking ahead, the consensus view in the survey was for the Selic to stay at 13.75% in the first quarter of next year, with only a 25 basis point reduction to 13.50% in the April-June period, and bigger cuts later on.

Consumer prices dropped for the third month in September, and, while logging a 7.17% rise year-on-year, are set to continue falling towards the official target of 3.25% with a margin of plus/minus 1.5 percentage points next year, another Reuters poll showed.

However, the Bank is likely to remain cautious in the face of the U.S. Federal Reserve's ongoing policy tightening drive, as well as persistent fiscal uncertainty at home amid growing pressures for higher spending.

Both Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, now statistically tied in voter preference polls, have proposed modifications to soften Brazil's stringent budget rules.

To counter fiscal worries, some are already expecting a longer period of high rates. "The Selic will remain at current levels for more time than implied in the yield curve," said Jose Francisco Gonçalves, chief economist at Banco Fator.

