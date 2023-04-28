POLL-Brazil rates seen on hold on May 3, waiting for clear disinflation proof

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, April 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's benchmark interest rate is set to stay on hold for the sixth straight meeting next week, as the central bank waits for unambiguous proof of disinflation before the possible start of an easing cycle in the third quarter, a Reuters poll showed.

Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) has held the Selic rate at 13.75%, the highest since 2017, since August after raising it aggressively from a pandemic-era low of 2.0%. Convincing consumer price index trends have been hard to discern.

Stressing out-of-line inflation expectations, the BCB's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, will likely maintain the Selic stable at its Wednesday meeting, according to all 40 economists polled April 24-27.

This hawkish stance seeks to ensure inflation falls at the end of 2023 to the goal of 3.25% with a margin of 1.5 percentage points set by a special panel known as CMN, formed by the bank´s governor and two ministers from the government.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signaled he wants the target to increase, a move that would leave Copom without a reason to hold rates at a level officials have criticized as too high, stifling economic growth.

But Lula and his ministers are facing resistance from central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, who has advised against changing the objective, saying this could lead to premature easing. Many analysts agree with his view.

BCB entered the spotlight two years ago when it became the first major central bank to adopt a strict anti-inflation approach. Now, the bank is again at the center of attention for staying firmly on hold even amid an increasingly weak economy.

"Unanchored inflation expectations should limit the space for cutting the Selic rate in coming months," Alexandre Lohmann, an economist at Constancia Investimentos, said.

"However, if the government decides not to increase the inflation target at the CMN meeting in June, we may see a reversal of expectations, opening the way for a rate cut in August or September."

In the poll, a majority of 19 out of 32 analysts saw rate cuts coming in the third quarter, with a median call of 13.25% for the Selic at the end of the period, 50 basis points under the 13.75% consensus estimate of March.

Still, 13 respondents saw no policy changes in the July-September quarter, reflecting a cautious outlook. The year-end view for the rate was 12.50%, 25 basis points lower than in the previous survey.

Inflation measures continue to offer mixed signals. On one hand, annual consumer price rises have decelerated to their lowest since 2020, prompting Finance Minister Fernando Haddad to press BCB to act sooner rather than later.

Core monthly data remain elevated, though, pushed by rising gasoline prices and a reinstatement of fuel taxes that is part of Lula's fiscal initiative to pay for expanded social programmes.

(Other stories from the Reuters global economic poll )

(Reporting and Polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Ross Finley and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4015 3826))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.