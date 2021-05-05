POLL-Brazil FX under stress as Bolsonaro's COVID-19 response questioned

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's real will remain under stress as lawmakers investigate the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, adding a new source of controversy to the country's heated political climate, a Reuters poll showed.

While the currency BRL=BRBY recouped part of this year's losses in April, aided by a hawkish central bank, it remains subject to increasing tensions among the leadership in Brasilia.

Senators have launched an inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus crisis by President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly denied the gravity of COVID-19, opposed lockdowns and was slow to ensure vaccine supplies last year.

"Risks on fiscal policy, a turbulent political outlook, uncertainties regarding the pandemic and a real interest rate close to the lowest level... should prevent BRL from strengthening," Helcio Takeda, senior partner at Pezco, said.

Reflecting concern about the real's outlook, median estimates for its value in 1, 3 and 6 months were between 5.39-5.485 per U.S. dollar in the poll taken May 3-4, close to the unit's weak rate of 5.43 per dollar on Wednesday.

In one year, the real is expected to trade at 5.27 per dollar, a potential gain of 3.0% from its latest value, according to the median of 22 respondents. However, it will not be an easy ride.

"We entered into a long USDBRL trade idea as our framework suggests that when a currency is at an extreme level in terms of its technical position, it is exposed to a short-term correction," Luca Maia, a Latam strategist at BNP Paribas, said.

Still, he noted a more bullish medium-term view, driven by better prospects for Brazil's terms of trade and a widening spread between domestic and U.S. rates as the Brazilian central bank normalizes its monetary policy.

In Mexico, the peso MXN= is seen steady around 20 per U.S. dollar, losing just 0.4% in 12 months. It is down 1.7% since the start of 2021, compared to the real's 4.3% depreciation so far this year.

A friendlier message to business is emerging from officials before national, state and municipal elections scheduled for next month, in which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling party is expected to solidify its power.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Additional polling by Sujith Pai and Nagamani Lingappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

