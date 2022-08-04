POLL-Brazil FX market in wary mood as election politics taint fiscal outlook

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's foreign exchange market will remain in a wary mood as domestic politics taint fiscal prospects in the final leg of the campaign for October's presidential vote, a Reuters poll showed.

The Brazilian real BRL=, BRBY is set to keep close to recent levels just below 5.30 per U.S. dollar in coming weeks, around the mid-point of a range where it has been oscillating since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

In one year the real is forecast to appreciate 2.6% to 5.13 per U.S. dollar, according to the median estimate of 22 FX strategists polled between Aug. 1 and 3.

The two frontrunners in the race are well known, but the sustainability of the country's improvement in its public accounts is under doubt as the election nears, said Juan Prada, an FX strategist at Barclays.

"A more serious discussion about economic policy and fiscal discipline is likely to come as the campaign progresses," Prada added. "The currency could underperform a little as the election gets closer ... noise around fiscal policy typically weighs on BRL".

In 2018, the real lost more than 20% amid tensions in the run-up for that year's vote, before recovering later.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is trailing former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls, has launched plans to increase spending in a bid to win back voters at the expense of budget austerity.

His administration also wants to reach a decision on tax reform this year to boost welfare from 2023 onwards if Bolsonaro is re-elected, hoping a new tax on corporate dividends would provide extra revenue, an official source said.

Reflecting persistent concerns over the real's prospects, a small majority of respondents who answered a separate question on the currency's risks, or six of 11, said they were tilted towards further weakness. The other five saw risks skewed to the upside.

Meanwhile Mexico's peso MXN= is expected to gain slightly in one year to 20.62 per U.S. dollar, but it could be pressured in the short term if President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defies U.S. complaints over his energy policies.

So far in 2022 the peso is down 1.0%, while the real is up around 6.0%. However, the Brazilian unit has shed 12.6% from a two-year high in April, when it was supported by flows shunning other assets more exposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

