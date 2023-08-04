POLL-Brazil currency to slowly reverse gains on gradual easing campaign

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's real is set to slowly reverse this year's solid appreciation as policymakers embark on a monetary easing campaign that began on Wednesday with a slightly bigger than expected rate cut, a Reuters poll showed.

The currency BRBY, BRL= is up 7.5% so far in 2023, having touched its highest in more than a year last month, driven by better economic conditions and progress on reforms in the first months of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government.

But the real is now seen entering a moderately softer trend as Brazil's central bank continues with a gradual reduction in its benchmark rate for the cost of lending that would erode the "carry trade" over relatively firm rates in the United States.

This strategy, consisting of betting on wide rate differentials in emerging market economies, has yielded hefty profits for investors who took positions in the real when Banco Central do Brasil adopted a hawkish stance in 2021 and 2022 to fight inflation.

The currency fell 2.2% to 4.92 per U.S. dollar on Thursday after the bank's decision and is projected to shed 1.6% more in 12 months to 5.00, according to the median estimate of 28 foreign exchange strategists polled July 31-Aug. 3.

Forecasts for the 1-year period ranged from 4.40 to 5.30. For 3 months and 6 months, estimates were between 4.82 and 5.33, pushing the expected weakest calls from around 5.20 in July.

Currency experts made only minor revisions to forecasts compared with a poll last month, citing an outlook of persistently steep local rates, combined with Brazil's detachment from some negative news abroad, like Fitch's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating.

The Brazilian benchmark Selic rate currently stands at 13.25%, compared to the U.S. Federal Reserve's 5.25-5.50% target range. A series of widely anticipated additional reductions of 50 basis points would add limited downward pressure on the real.

"The announcement is neutral to mildly dovish...reinforced equity valuations and the start of easing can still bring inflows into BRL assets, yet the BRL carry is trimmed - but still high!" BBVA strategists wrote in a report to clients.

The tone was similar in comments from other poll participants. It also coincided with forecasts that came in after the rate move and were in line with those received prior to it, indicating stable views for the real's expected decline.

"International noises led to this rise...it is hard to conclude the rate cut is behind the depreciation today," said Stephan Kautz, chief economist at EQI, referring to the dollar's advance against the real after the rate decision.

While most estimates were from before the central bank's unexpected decision, some analysts did calculate them on the assumption of a 50 basis points cut that was effectively announced. Others that had foreseen a smaller move said they remained comfortable with their calls for the time being.

But, suggesting weaker prospects ahead, a majority of 10 of 15 respondents who answered an extra question on risks to their forecasts said they were tilted to a softer real, while three saw them as neutral and two said risks were to the upside.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires Additional polling by Sujith Pai, Veronica Khongwir and Vijayalakshmi Srinivasan Editing by Ross Finley and Frances Kerry)

