POLL-Brazil central bank to trim rates 25 basis points on March 18

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, March 13 (Reuters) -

Brazil is set to trim interest rates on Wednesday but the cut will be smaller than reductions by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks aimed at bolstering their economies against the coronavirus outbreak, a Reuters poll showed.

The bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, will likely lower its Selic benchmark rate to 4.0% from 4.25% at the end of its March 18 meeting, according to 13 of 26 analysts surveyed March 9-13.

Eight forecast a more aggressive 50 basis point reduction to 3.75% while 5 said they did not anticipate any change.

Brazilian officials were grappling with the weakest recovery on record before this latest global threat emerged, sending the stock market and the real currency into a tailspin and further threatening Latin America's already fragile No. 1 economy.

They will probably try to steer a moderate course between doing nothing, which would underpin the battered real at the expense of economic activity, and delivering a larger rate cut that might be more effective but hammer the currency even more.

The economy is losing traction again as President Jair Bolsonaro's government struggles to instill confidence through unpopular reforms as the coronavirus outbreak has hit Brazilian exports to China.

"We expect a 25 basis point cut in March and another round in May," said Flavio Serrano, chief economist at Haitong Brasil. "This would avoid further deterioration in financial conditions and add support to the economy."

A quarter-point cut would come on the heels of a similar reduction last month and add to five previous rate cuts in a policy easing campaign that began in August, aimed at injecting extra stimulus to kick-start a lifeless economic recovery.

However, some say Brazil's central bank will not waste time and instead side with its counterparts in major economies battling violent turmoil in financial markets and fears of a global recession.

"In light of the Fed, Bank of England, and Bank of Canada's 50 basis point cuts over the last 10 days, the case for an equal-sized Brazilian rate cut should be uncontroversial," William Adams, senior economist at PNC Financial, said.

Still, most forecast a more modest move, followed by another 25 basis point rate cut in the second quarter, with rates on hold at 3.75% until the end of 2020.

(Reporting by Gabriel Burin Additional polling by Jamie McGeever in SAO PAULO Editing by Ross Finley)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4015 3826))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.