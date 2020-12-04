POLL-Brazil central bank to stand pat next week, tighter outlook on the table

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is likely to leave interest rates unchanged for a third time at its meeting next week, amid growing expectations it will signal the start of a tightening cycle from the second half of 2021, a Reuters poll showed.

While recognizing a recent pickup in inflation, officials are set to keep a cautious tone for now, as economic activity is still healing from the coronavirus shock and its human toll in Brazil.

All 28 economists in the Nov. 30-Dec. 3 poll expect the bank's rate-setting committee - known as Copom - will maintain the benchmark Selic rate at a record low of 2.0% on Wednesday, ensuring ample liquidity to boost growth.

Pushed by rising food costs and a pass-through of this year's currency depreciation, Brazil's annual rate of inflation in mid-November accelerated to 4.2%, above the central bank's year-end target of 4.0%.

Central bank president Roberto Campos Neto has stuck to a relaxed view so far as part of his forward guidance for very accommodative monetary conditions, indicating the recent spike in consumer prices was temporary.

But economists are increasing forecasts for policy normalization, adding 25 basis points to an expected rate hike in the third quarter of 2021, to 2.50%, and 150 basis points in the first half of 2022 in December's survey, compared with October.

Thirteen of 17 analysts who answered a separate question viewed rate risks in the next 12 months as skewed to the upside, four saw them as neutral, and none tilted to the downside.

"The market will be looking for any possible alterations in the bank's forward guidance. Should it discard it, a sooner-than-expected hiking cycle could begin to be priced in," said Rafael Sabadell, analyst at the wealth management firm Verus in Sao Paulo.

Aside from the ongoing recovery, another driver for more restrictive prospects is the lack of plans by President Jair Bolsonaro for any fiscal consolidation, where further slippage could add upward pressure on interest rates.

Brazil's debt has ballooned to unprecedented levels because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government faces a $112 billion refinancing cliff next year, with April's funding needs the highest ever for a single month.

Officials have reiterated they will unwind massive aid programmes implemented to fight the virus, but investors worry Bolsonaro may still pump up preexisting welfare schemes next year before an election in 2022.

"The tightening cycle should start in 2021," said Laiz Carvalho, chief economist at Brasilprev in Sao Paulo. "If inflation expectations stay below the central bank's target, the normalization should be gradual".

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin, editing by Larry King)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4015 3826))

