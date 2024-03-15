POLL-Brazil central bank to ease by additional 50 basis points on March 20

By Luana Maria Benedito and Gabriel Burin

SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is set to ease borrowing costs by another 50 basis points on Wednesday, amid growing expectations of a possible change in its guidance after five consecutive half-percentage point rate cuts since August, a Reuters poll showed.

A likely sixth identical move in the bank's upcoming meeting would leave the benchmark Selic rate 3 percentage points below a six-year high of 13.75% that topped the preceding tightening cycle.

The rate-setting committee of Brazil's monetary authority, known as Copom, will reduce the cost of credit by 50 basis points to 10.75% on Wednesday, according to all 47 economists polled March 12-14.

"What's at stake is the mention to 'next meetings', in plural", on forward guidance for expected half-percentage point rate cuts Copom has included in its latest accompanying statements, said Matheus Spiess, an analyst at Empiricus.

"The bank now has everything it needs to drop it, but that would not mean an immediate implementation of smaller reductions (in May or June)," he added, referring to a subject highlighted recently by some policymakers.

While their remarks on forward guidance have been strictly technical, economists have taken them as hints of a more conservative stance within Banco Central do Brasil (BCB), in line with signals of potentially higher risks to inflation.

On the domestic side, February's increase in consumer prices was steeper than market forecasts, reaching the highest monthly lift in a year. Analysts remain optimistic, though, saying inflation will generally continue subdued as the economy weakens.

At the same time, a "higher for longer" outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's current policy approach is solidifying, which at some point may have consequences for emerging market economies.

"A delay in the launch of a rate cut cycle in the U.S....could have an impact on the exchange rate in a context of already diminishing interest rate spreads," said Mario Mesquita, chief economist at Itau, in a report to clients.

"Added to this, services inflation is facing higher pressures at the margin, and, with inflation expectations still above target, the (easing) cycle of the Selic should end, staying in contractionary territory."

The political front is also looking more challenging for Brazil's central bank, following renewed calls by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to change strict spending limits, as well as fresh criticism of BCB's orthodox stance.

In the poll, the Selic rate was seen ending this year at 9.00% and closing 2025 at 8.50% - well above expected inflation of between 3% and 4% for both years, and implying a continuation of elevated real rates that are slowing down economic growth.

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires and Luana Benedito in Sao Paulo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 2039-6646))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.