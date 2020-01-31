POLL-Brazil central bank to deliver modest rate cut to support slow recovery

By Gabriel Burin

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will add a modest amount of monetary stimulus on Wednesday to support a still-sluggish recovery, having already made four deeper cuts to its benchmark rate in the second half of 2019, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

More than two-thirds of 28 banks and consulting firms polled Jan. 27-30 predicted the bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, would reduce the key Selic rate by 25 basis points, taking it to a record low of 4.25%.

Against hopes of a stronger pickup, recent industrial production and retail sales data have been weak and, indicating more easing ahead, bank President Roberto Campos Neto said this month the economy still had a high degree of slack and a "comfortable" outlook for consumer prices.

A moderate cut this week would be in line with an overall picture of "no news on the inflation front and not so good news on the activity front," said Jose Francisco de Lima, chief economist at Banco Fator.

A spike in meat prices at the end of 2019 was not enough to change the outlook for tame inflationary pressures. Consumer prices are expected to rise just 3.7% in 2020 compared with 4.31% last year, a Reuters survey showed last week. ECILT/LTAM

February's decision should conclude Brazil's rate-cutting cycle, with 17 of 20 respondents who answered a separate question anticipating a neutral skew for the country's monetary policy over the next 12 months.

Campos Neto has reiterated his "cautious approach," a view Copom officials first adopted in December in light of emerging signals of improving economic conditions after months of disappointing results.

Achieving faster growth is a priority for President Jair Bolsonaro's government, which failed to fulfill its promise to pull Brazil out of a long spell of economic lethargy during his first year in office.

Meanwhile, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on Brazil has so far been "irrelevant" and will not be an issue in Copom's February analysis, Fator's De Lima said.

(Reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; additional reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

