POLL-Brazil central bank to cut rates by another 50 basis points on Sept 20

By Luana Maria Benedito and Gabriel Burin

SAO PAULO/BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is set cut its benchmark rate again by 50 basis points on Sept. 20, likely maintaining a cautious stance against a backdrop of mixed economic indicators at home and hawkish monetary policy abroad, a Reuters poll showed.

It would be the second consecutive move of that size after the bank's rate-setting committee, known as Copom, last month began a gradual easing cycle that is still expected to keep borrowing costs high.

In line with recent statements from policymakers, the Selic rate will likely be lowered by half a percentage point to 12.75% at the next Copom meeting on Wednesday, according to all 48 analysts polled on Sept. 11-14.

"They will deliver a 50-basis-point cut, this movement has already been telegraphed, all the speeches by central bank officials pointed precisely to that direction," said Stephan Kautz, chief economist at EQI Asset.

The bank will weigh some positive trends in consumer prices, which last month undershot forecasts, with the potential inflationary effect of a lower than expected output gap due to surprisingly good growth in the second quarter.

"Inflation is showing a more benign dynamic at the margin, but growth remains resilient," said Joao Savignon, head of macroeconomic research at Kinitro Capital. "Higher oil prices also bring risks of renewed inflationary pressures".

Oil prices climbed on Thursday to their highest this year, as expectations of tighter supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia countered worries about weaker economic growth and rising U.S. crude inventories.

In addition, a possible delay to the eventual launch of the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing cycle, combined with this week's rate hike by the European Central Bank, should give Brazilian officials pause.

"The fact that many developed economies are still in the process of monetary tightening requires additional caution in determining the magnitude of rate cuts in Brazil," said Lucas Farina, an economist at Genial Investimentos.

Of 42 respondents who gave rate forecasts for the fourth quarter, 37 saw the Selic finishing this year at 11.75%, which suggests two more 50 basis points reductions in each of the last two Copom meetings of 2023.

The remaining five respondents viewed the benchmark rate at 11.50% in December. Meanwhile, the conservative policy easing approach should persist next year, with only 275 basis points in expected additional cuts, to 9.00% by the end of 2024.

