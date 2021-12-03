POLL-Brazil c.bank to hike another 150 basis points; Omicron threat in sight

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank will hike its key rate by another 150 basis points next week in the face of persistent fiscal concerns and probably also acknowledge the threat posed by the Omicron COVID-19 strain, a Reuters poll showed.

The expected increase would leave the Selic benchmark rate at 9.25% - a stunning 725 basis points above 2.0% at the start of 2021 - furthering the world's most combative inflation-fighting drive and cooling an economy already in recession.

But officials are expected to stay focused on Brazil's high inflation dynamics, citing budget worries. Some market experts say an even bigger rate increase might be necessary, a view dismissed by mainstream economists.

Known as Copom, the bank's rate-setting committee is set to trigger its second 150 basis points move on Wednesday after a similar one in October, according to the median estimate of 31 economists polled Nov. 29-Dec. 2.

The size of the forecast was an unanimous call since Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) flagged it in its last meeting. In the poll, the Selic was seen reaching a cycle maximum of 11.50% in the first quarter of 2022, before next year's general vote.

"Copom should say that despite the deterioration in the balance of risks and the increase in its inflation expectations a 150 basis points adjustment is still the most adequate," Credit Suisse economists wrote.

Last month, central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said the country was paying a high price for a "small deviation" from its fiscal framework due to the approval of a constitutional amendment that allows more spending in election year 2022.

Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index jumped to 1.17% in the month to mid-November, the biggest rise in the period in almosttwo decades. Campos Neto has said the uptrend should peak soon and reverse next year.

The bank wants to bring inflation down from a yearly rate around 10% to a target of 3.5%, with a margin of 1.5 percentage points on either side, in 2022. But its hawkish stance has weighed on the economy, which is now in recession.

Some relief could come in the short-term thanks to lower commodity prices. However, the impact on the inflation outlook from the Omicron variant that is beginning to spread in Latin America is less certain.

"The lack of raw materials and components might keep industrial product prices high, but slower economic growth may reduce commodity prices and demand," Carlos Pedroso, MUFG Brazil chief economist, said.

(Reporting and Polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4015 3826))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.