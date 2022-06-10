POLL-Brazil c.bank to finalize rate hike push with 50 basis points move

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is set to deliver a 50 basis points rate increase on Wednesday to finalize a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results, a Reuters poll showed.

Next week's decision by the bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, would leave the Selic benchmark rate at 13.25%, one of the highest in the world, according to a majority of 25 among 30 economists polled June 6-9.

With the expected move, the bank would have added a total of 1,125 basis points since it first hiked in March 2021. In the poll, a minority of 4 economists saw a bigger increase of 75 basis points, to 13.50%, while one forecast 100 basis points.

Then, the Selic will probably stay at 13.25% until year-end, calming anxiety about October's presidential vote, and should begin to fall gradually after the election as inflation cools off further and the economy picks up pace.

"Our base case is still June at 13.25%," Victor Beyruti, an economist at Guide Investimentos, said, referring to the expected end of Banco Central do Brasil's (BCB) hawkish campaign.

"But since the current global environment still brings a lot of uncertainty, an additional hike, to 13.75%, remains plausible," he added, noting policy makers would also express caution over the potential impact on growth from cycle-high rates.

In a first small victory for BCB's chief Roberto Campos Neto, consumer prices rose 11.73% in the 12 months through May, down from an increase of 12.13% in the previous month and also below market expectations.

But despite the slight moderation, persistently high living costs continue to pose a threat to Brazil's fragile economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic recession, amid other issues like incessant fiscal worries.

The bank could reiterate its concern about the outlook for Brazil's budget after a recently announced proposal to compensate states for an eventual loss in revenue caused by a tax cut aimed at capping fuel prices.

The measure has become one of President Jair Bolsonaro's main goals as inflation remains high just months before the election. He currently trails former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in opinion polls.

"The main scenario (for the central bank) has worsened with increasing questions over the fiscal impact of the central administration's aid to curb energy and food inflation," analysts at Necton Investimentos said.

