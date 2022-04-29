POLL-Brazil c.bank ready for last big 100 basis points rate move

By Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES, April 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank is ready for one last big rate increase of a full percentage point next week that, combined with a smaller move expected in June, should cap its current ultra-hawkish policy cycle, a Reuters poll showed.

Wednesday's decision comes after the central bank raised its key rate by 100 basis points or 150 basis points at each of its past six meetings to tame runaway inflation.

All 32 economists polled on April 25-29 saw a 100 basis point hike to 12.75% next week, but were less certain about the outcome of the June meeting. Out of the 29 that responded, 10 expected no more increases, two saw a quarter-point move, 13 called for 50 basis points and four for a steeper rise.

With next week's move all but baked in and the median forecast for another 50 basis points in June, Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) would have propelled its benchmark to 13.25% by mid-2022 from just 2.0% at the start of last year.

According to the poll's median forecast, the central bank was set to keep the rate unchanged until the end of the year before trimming it gradually over 2023 to close the year at

9.25%.

"We expect a rate hike of 1 percentage point... which could be the last one," said Rafaela Vitoria, chief economist at Banco Inter, who disagreed with the consensus call for further 50 basis points in June.

"A good part of the impact of this monetary tightening has not yet been felt... interest rates are already at very restrictive levels," she said.

While still high, Brazil's inflation rose less than expected in the month to mid-April, a promising sign for the central bank's hawkish strategy, which has been complicated by the global impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At 12.03%, the 12-month rate remained far away from this year's 3.5% official target, but slightly undershot market estimates.

That offers some relief for central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, who earlier this month indicated policymakers were worried over a possible change of trend to even worse inflation dynamics.

Asked about the outlook for central bank policy for the next 12 months, 11 out of 18 saw rates still tilted to the upside, but it was the lowest count in the survey's recent history. Five, a record number saw the stance as neutral with two expecting an easing bias.

Rodrigo Ashikawa, an economist at Claritas, one of the respondents who saw the benchmark rate heading lower, forecast a rate cutting cycle would start in the second quarter of 2023

"ending the year at 9%."

The poll's results for the future rate path corresponded with findings of another Reuters survey where economists saw quarterly inflation peaking at 11.0% in the second-quarter of this year and dropping to single digits after that.

(Reporting and Polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((gabriel.burin@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4015 3826))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.