News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-Biden, Trump remain locked in tight rematch after special counsel report

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

February 13, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by Jason Lange for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his leading Republican challenger Donald Trump remain locked in a tight election rematch, after a special prosecutor's report commenting on the Democratic incumbent's mental acuity, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The four-day poll, which closed on Monday, showed former President Trump with the support of 37% of respondents, compared with 34% support for Biden, at the edge of the survey's 2.9 percentage point margin of error.

Some 10% said they would vote for other candidates; 12% said they would not vote; and 8% refused to answer the nationwide poll conducted online with responses from 1,237 U.S. adults.

The poll was conducted in the days after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report that declined to charge Biden for taking classified documents when he left the vice presidency in 2017, but also described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

The White House has sharply disputed that characterization.

The finding showed a closer race than a poll last month that found Trump holding a 6 percentage point lead.

It also showed that one potential major political liability facing Trump is the ongoing four criminal prosecutions he faces. One in four self-identified Republicans and about half of independents responding said they would not vote for Trump if he was convicted of a felony crime by a jury.

A nationwide survey does not capture the subtleties of the electoral college contest that will be decided this fall in just a handful of competitive states. The Electoral College results are the final determinant of the presidential election outcome.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler)

((scott.malone@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.