POLL-Bearish bets on yuan at 3-month high as growth fears weigh

By Indranil Sarkar

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Short positions on the Chinese yuan rose to their highest in three months as Beijing eases its monetary policy to stimulate growth and the dollar strengthens on aggressive U.S. rate hikes.

Overall, bearish bets across most Asian currencies firmed on global growth concerns, according to a fortnightly Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

This comes on the back of a rising dollar USD= as investors stay away from riskier assets amid growing fears that interest-rate hikes in the world's largest economy to tame rising inflation will weaken the global economy.

Investors now await the Fed's annual Jackson Hole symposium for more clues on its monetary tightening trajectory, with Chair Jerome Powell due to speak on Friday.

China's yuan CNY=, seen as a safer bet among Asian currencies, has weakened sharply against the dollar and is hovering near two-year lows, on growing worries of a domestic economic slowdown as the country struggles to recover from its zero-COVID policy and softening external demand.

Short positions on the Chinese currency rose to their highest in three months.

"We look for yuan to remain under pressure as long as China's zero-Covid strategy is unchanged and weakness in the real estate sector remains," analysts at Maybank wrote in a note.

"China's growth outlook is further compounded by the power crunch in Sichuan and Chongqing that has halted factory operations and reportedly affected grain productions."

Elsewhere, investors raised their short bets on the Indonesian rupiah IDR= and the Thai baht THB=, as both countries raised their benchmark interest rates for the first time in about four years.

Barclays Bank analyst Brian Tan said he expects Bank Indonesia to hike its policy rate gradually to 5% by the first quarter of 2023 and added that the central bank is moving swifter than projected.

Thailand's central bank governor said the bank will raise interest rates gradually and in a measured manner to ensure economic recovery as many economists expect another increase at its next policy review in September.

Bearish bets on the Malaysian ringgit MYR= rose to their highest level since Sept. 2015, despite a rapid GDP rise in the second quarter.

Similar short positions were also seen for the Philippine peso PHP=. The country's central bank earlier this month kept its hawkish stance on further rate hikes to bring inflation back within its target range after raising benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

The poll uses estimates of net long or short positions on a scale of minus 3 to plus 3. A score of plus 3 indicates the market is significantly long U.S. dollars.

The figures include positions held through non-deliverable forwards (NDFs).

The survey findings ASIAPOSN are provided below (positions in U.S. dollar versus each currency):

DATE

USD/CNY

USD/KRW

USD/SGD

USD/IDR

USD/TWD

USD/INR

USD/MYR

USD/PHP

USD/THB

25-Aug-22

1.68

1.85

1.12

1.03

1.53

1.31

1.9

1.38

1.28

11-Aug-22

0.86

1.1

0.51

0.83

1.14

1

1.41

0.88

0.87

28-Jul-22

1.14

1.63

0.92

1.31

1.42

1.62

1.59

1.54

1.89

14-Jul-22

1.07

1.84

1.44

1.59

1.76

1.98

1.68

2.06

1.78

30-Jun-22

1.09

1.69

1.08

1.5

1.15

1.8

1.63

2.05

1.39

16-Jun-22

1.54

1.79

1.35

1.33

1.23

1.66

1.67

1.7

1.34

2-Jun-22

1.22

0.56

0.38

0.9

0.73

1.18

1.06

0.59

0.54

19-May-22

1.9

1.55

1.07

1.19

1.63

1.35

1.53

1.15

1.56

5-May-22

1.75

1.5

0.73

0.56

1.49

1.04

1.47

1.09

1.33

21-Apr-22

0.1

1.07

-0.17

-0.03

0.94

0.75

0.89

1

0.71

Poll: Asia's emerging market currencieshttp://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/ASIA-FX/0100214E2S7/index.html

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.