News & Insights

Stocks

POLL-Bank of Thailand likely to hold rates at 2.50% until at least mid-2025

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

November 26, 2023 — 08:05 pm EST

Written by Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir for Reuters ->

By Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir

BENGALURU, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will keep its key interest rate at 2.50% on Wednesday, according to all economists polled by Reuters, who said a year-long tightening cycle was over.

Consumer prices fell 0.3% in October, the first time they have dropped in more than two years, putting inflation well below the central bank's 1-3% target range.

Meanwhile, gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a slower-than-expected 1.5% in the third quarter, supporting the view the BOT will draw a line under its rate hiking campaign at the Nov. 29 meeting to help economic growth.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday the economy was in "crisis" with fewer foreign arrivals than targeted.

All 28 economists in the Nov. 20-24 Reuters poll expected the BOT to keep its benchmark one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 2.50% on Wednesday.

Median forecasts showed no change to interest rates until at least July 2025.

"The policy rate is currently at a level the BOT considers neutral and recent economic data do not call for further tightening. Overall, we think the BOT will embark on a prolonged pause," wrote Krystal Tan, economist at ANZ.

"For a further rate hike to materialise, we would need to see growth and inflation come in stronger than what the BOT currently expects. As things stand, we think the bar is high."

(Reporting by Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir Polling by Devayani Sathyan Editing by Mark Potter )

((VeronicaDudeiMaia.Khongwir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.