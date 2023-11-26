POLL-Bank of Thailand likely to hold rates at 2.50% until at least mid-2025

By Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir

BENGALURU, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will keep its key interest rate at 2.50% on Wednesday, according to all economists polled by Reuters, who said a year-long tightening cycle was over.

Consumer prices fell 0.3% in October, the first time they have dropped in more than two years, putting inflation well below the central bank's 1-3% target range.

Meanwhile, gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a slower-than-expected 1.5% in the third quarter, supporting the view the BOT will draw a line under its rate hiking campaign at the Nov. 29 meeting to help economic growth.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Thursday the economy was in "crisis" with fewer foreign arrivals than targeted.

All 28 economists in the Nov. 20-24 Reuters poll expected the BOT to keep its benchmark one-day repurchase rate THCBIR=ECI at 2.50% on Wednesday.

Median forecasts showed no change to interest rates until at least July 2025.

"The policy rate is currently at a level the BOT considers neutral and recent economic data do not call for further tightening. Overall, we think the BOT will embark on a prolonged pause," wrote Krystal Tan, economist at ANZ.

"For a further rate hike to materialise, we would need to see growth and inflation come in stronger than what the BOT currently expects. As things stand, we think the bar is high."

(Reporting by Veronica Dudei Maia Khongwir Polling by Devayani Sathyan Editing by Mark Potter )

((VeronicaDudeiMaia.Khongwir@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.